

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors fretted over high spending fiscal plans of Italy's incoming coalition government.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 13,083 in opening deals as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were up around 1 percent each after a Bloomberg report that China will cut import duty on passenger cars to 15 percent.



Evotec soared 8 percent. The German firm and Celgene Corp have entered into a long-term strategic drug discovery and development partnership to identify new therapeutics in oncology.



