

Intermediate Capital Group plc



22 May 2018



Notification of Transactions of Directors



GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS



In accordance with the UK Financial Services Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 3.1.4, the Company announces that on 22 May 2018 PLC Equity Awards under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan were granted to the Directors named below over the following number of ordinary shares in the Company:



Directors:



Benoit Durteste Philip Keller



PLC EQUITY AWARDS



Vesting Period: Awards vest in three equal tranches in June 2021, 2022, and 2023 respectively.



Description of Financial Instrument: Ordinary shares of 26 1/4p each



Price of Award: Nil



Total Number of Shares over which PLC Equity Awards granted:



Benoit Durteste: 328,608



Philip Keller: 193,298



Investor Enquiries: Ian Stanlake Investor Relations, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880



Media Enquiries:



Helen Gustard Corporate Communications, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7760



Neil Bennett Maitland +44 (0) 20 379 5151



