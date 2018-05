BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors awaited the details of a possible coalition government in Italy.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,639 in opening deals after closing 0.4 percent higher in the previous session.



Credit Agricole shares jumped 3 percent after the lender won a court ruling in a case against the tax authorities.



