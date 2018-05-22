

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's unemployment rate increased marginally in the three months ended March, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate edged up to 8.2 percent in the first quarter from 8.1 percent in the fourth quarter.



In the corresponding period of 2017, the unemployment rate was 9.4 percent.



The number of unemployed people increased to 80,000 in the March quarter from 79,700 in the December quarter. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 91,300.



