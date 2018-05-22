

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $136.73 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $107.96 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings of $156.09 million or $2.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.1% to $2.57 billion from $2.89 billion last year.



Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $156.09 Mln. vs. $118.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.10 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.97 -Revenue (Q1): $2.57 Bln vs. $2.89 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX