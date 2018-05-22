

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) announced five-year results from the FAME 2 study, which showed that patients had fewer major adverse cardiac events when they received a heart stent guided by Abbott's fractional flow reserve, or FFR, diagnostic tool in combination with medical therapy compared to patients who received only medical therapy. The company said the data from the study confirmed the importance of FFR-guided stenting decisions combined with medical therapy over medical therapy alone.



Abbott also presented promising data for Resting Full-Cycle Ratio (RFR) diagnostic test, which uses a different approach to FFR that assesses the heart at rest rather than at stress. The company noted that RFR has the potential to identify significant narrowing of arteries that would be missed by other resting measures due to differences in its algorithm.



