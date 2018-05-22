

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) announced that Stacey Cunningham will become President of NYSE Group, succeeding Thomas Farley. Cunningham is currently the Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group. John Tuttle, currently the NYSE's Global Head of Listings will become Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group. Tuttle will lead NYSE's Global Listings, Capital Markets, and Exchange Traded Products businesses. The promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle are effective as of May 25.



NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange, an operator of global exchanges and clearing houses, and a provider of data and listings services.



