

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $366.72 million, or $13.42 per share. This compares with $331.70 million, or $11.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $13.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $2.66 billion from $2.62 billion last year.



AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $366.72 Mln. vs. $331.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $13.42 vs. $11.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $13.01 -Revenue (Q3): $2.66 Bln vs. $2.62 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX