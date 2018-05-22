

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $75 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $66 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kohl's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $107 million or $0.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $4.21 billion from $4.07 billion last year.



Kohl's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $107 Mln. vs. $66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.64 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.21 Bln vs. $4.07 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.05 to $5.50



