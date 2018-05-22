

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) announced the the U.S. FDA has accepted Sanofi's regulatory filing for Zynquista (sotagliflozin). The investigational oral treatment would be used in addition to insulin therapy to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 1 diabetes. The target FDA action date under PDUFA is anticipated to be March 22, 2019. Sanofi also submitted a regulatory application to the European Medicines Agency earlier in the current year.



Developed in partnership with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Zynquista is an investigational oral dual inhibitor of SGLT-1 and SGLT-2, proteins that influence how the intestines and kidneys absorb and eliminate sugar (glucose) resulting in improved glucose control and additional clinical benefits.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX