

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc.'s (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) shareholders approved the 2017 management remuneration by a majority of 75 percent.



The company said it welcomed the broad shareholder support for 2017 remuneration report. Shareholder discussions and voting outcomes in recent years, including the 92% of shareholders who voted in favour of its remuneration policy at last year's AGM, suggest that the company's policy and approach to executive remuneration are appropriate.



The company stated that resolutions 1-18 were carried and resolution 19 (Shareholder resolution) was not carried.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX