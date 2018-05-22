

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has warned that it is set to impose the 'strongest sanctions in history' on Iran.



In his first major foreign policy speech after becoming the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said: 'This sting of sanctions will be painful if the (Iranian) regime does not change its course from the unacceptable and unproductive path it has chosen to one that rejoins the league of nations.'



The former CIA Director, who is a known Iran hawk and ardent opponent of the nuclear deal, was delivering remarks at the conservative think-tank, Heritage Foundation, in Washington.



Pompeo said the Trump administration is hell-bent upon implementing its Iran strategy.



He said following the United States' withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, President Donald Trump has asked him to achieve certain goals on Iran: 'To work with allies to counter the regime's destabilizing activities in the region, block their financing of terror, and address Iran's proliferation of missiles and other advanced weapons systems'.



He vowed that the U.S. Department of Treasury will apply unprecedented financial pressure on the Iranian regime.



The Iranian regime, which has been fighting all over the Middle East for years, will be battling to keep its economy alive after U.S. sanctions come in force, according to Pompeo. He reminded the Iranian leadership that if they restart their nuclear program, 'it will mean bigger problems.'



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reacted angrily to Pompeo's speech. 'Who are you to decide for Iran and the world?' he said in a statement published by Iranian media.



Pompeo's new sanctions threat comes two weeks after Trump decided to pull the U.S. out of the international nuclear deal with Iran.



In a move that disappointed the global community, Trump announced that he is terminating the United States' participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran, and re-imposing sanctions lifted under the deal.



Last week the Treasury imposed sanctions on the head of Iran's central bank and other entities that were funneling money to the IRGC Qods Force.



With tougher sanctions coming, the already struggling Iranian economy will be reeling under pressure.



Pompeo alleged that as a result of 'bad Iranian decisions,' workers aren't getting paid, strikes are a daily occurrence, and the rial is plummeting. Youth unemployment is at a staggering 25 percent.



Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said the U.S. was a prisoner of its 'failed policies' and would suffer the consequences.



He said Iran is working with partners for post-U.S. JCPOA solutions, while EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini said there was 'no alternative' to the JCPOA.



The agreement between Iran on the one side and the U.S., China, Russia, Germany, France, the UK and EU on the other was signed in 2015 under the initiative of the Obama administration.



