

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA) mass-market Model 3 sedan, which will be available in two new versions with dual motors and all-wheel drive in July, has failed to earn a recommendation from Consumer Reports.



According to Consumer Reports or CR, the luxury compact sedan's record-setting range, as well as acceleration and handling, could make it a healthy competitor to BMW's 3 Series and the Audi 4.



'Our testers also found flaws - big flaws - such as long stopping distances in our emergency braking test and difficult-to-use controls,' CR said in a review of the electric car.



The magazine noted that Tesla's stopping distance of 152 feet from a speed of 60 miles per hour was 'far worse' than any of the contemporary cars that were tested and was nearly seven feet longer than the stopping distance of a Ford F-150 full-sized pickup.



However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a series of tweets that the braking issue identified by CR could be fixed with a firmware update that would be rolled out 'in a few days.' He also added that the braking distance could be improved beyond initial specifications with further refinement.



CR also noted that almost all Model 3's controls and displays are on a center touch screen, with no gauges on the dash and few buttons inside the car.



According to CR, this layout forces drivers to take multiple steps to accomplish simple tasks. Its testers found that everything from adjusting the mirrors to changing the direction of the airflow from the air-conditioning vents required using the touchscreen.



Further, the Model 3's 'stiff ride, unsupportive rear seat and excessive wind noise at highway speeds' also hurt its road-test score. In the compact luxury sedan class, most competitors deliver a more comfortable ride and rear seat, CR noted.



However, CR praised the Model 3's acceleration and handling. The Model 3 delivered a 0-to-60-mph time of 5.3 seconds, while its handling was reminiscent of a Porsche 718 Boxster. CR noted that its testers found the Model 3 'thrilling to drive.'



In addition, the Model 3 set a range record in CR testing. It managed to go 350 miles on a single charge - the longest distance ever recorded by the magazine in an electric vehicle.



