

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat again Tuesday in quiet dealing, as markets await U.S. economic data later in the week.



June gold settled at $1,292/oz, up $1.10, or about 0.1%, staying near a recent 5-month low.



Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that interest rates are set to rise at a gentle pace and the slowdown seen in the first quarter was temporary.



Speaking to lawmakers, Carney said households expect rate hikes over the course of the year. They also expect the bank to proceed at a very gentle pace. According to the Office for National Statistics, the economy grew only 0.1 percent in the first quarter.



