

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The average price of gas in the United States has jumped to $3 a gallon.



According to AAA Daily Fuel Gauge, the average cost has jumped 12 cents over the past 14 days, and six cents since May 14. The current national average of $2.93 per gallon is the highest price point going into the busy Memorial Day weekend period since 2014, when the average price was $3.65.



According to reports, the continuing rise of gas prices will affect people's travel plans during the Memorial day holiday, with many putting off the idea of taking a road trip this summer.



'AAA forecasts nearly 37 million travelers will hit the road for the holiday weekend. Compared to an average of the last three Memorial Day weekends, pump prices are nearly 50 cents more expensive and climbing,' said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. 'Trends are indicating that this summer is likely to bring the national average to at least $3/gallon.'



According to AAA, the states with the current most expensive gasoline prices are California - $3.70, Hawaii - $3.64, Washington - $3.39, Nevada - $3.32, and Alaska - $3.31.



