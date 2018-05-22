

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.20 billion, or $4.59 per share. This compares with $0.96 billion, or $3.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.26 billion or $4.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $2.93 billion from $2.54 billion last year.



Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.26 Bln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.82 vs. $3.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.60 -Revenue (Q3): $2.93 Bln vs. $2.54 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.22 - $0.24 Next quarter revenue guidance: $940 - $960 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.51 - $5.53 Full year revenue guidance: $5.915 - $5.935 Bln



