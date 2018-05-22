

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $41.26 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $11.94 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $855.69 million from $761.19 million last year.



Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $41.26 Mln. vs. $11.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.38 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q1): $855.69 Mln vs. $761.19 Mln last year.



