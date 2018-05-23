

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ctrip.com International Ltd. (CTRP) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at RMB1044 million, or RMB1.81 per share. This compares with RMB44 million, or RMB0.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ctrip.com International Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB2124 million or RMB3.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to RMB6.77 billion from RMB6.09 billion last year.



Ctrip.com International Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB2124 Mln. vs. RMB574 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB3.48 vs. RMB1.04 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB6.77 Bln vs. RMB6.09 Bln last year.



