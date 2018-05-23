sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

50,26 Euro		-0,49
-0,97 %
WKN: 852147 ISIN: GB0007188757 Ticker-Symbol: RIO1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
RIO TINTO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIO TINTO PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,866
50,10
22.05.
49,775
50,00
22.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC14,26-1,31 %
RIO TINTO PLC50,26-0,97 %