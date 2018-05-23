

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) confirmed that on May 16, 2018, the New York Stock Exchange or he 'NYSE' notified the Company that it was not in compliance rule, due to a delay in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



The NYSE informed the company that, under the NYSE's rules, the Company will have six months from May 10, 2018 to file the Form 10-Q with the SEC. The Company can regain compliance with the NYSE listing standards by filing the Form 10-Q with the SEC before such date.



As previously disclosed in the Company's Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on May 10, 2018, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors is overseeing an investigation into certain accounting matters.



The company said it continues to work diligently to complete the investigation but is currently unable to predict the timing or outcome of the investigation. Since the Company is not able to complete its Form 10-Q while the investigation is ongoing, it is unable to predict the timing of when it will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.



