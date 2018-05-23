

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - German vacuum pumps maker Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) said that it expects sales for 2018 as a whole to range between 640 million euros and 660 million euro, assuming that the market environment remains good.



The EBIT margin is expected to be between 14 and 16 percent, the EBIT margin adjusted for PPA effects is expected to range between 15 and 17 percent. For the sensitivity of sales to exchange rate changes in USD and KRW, a low double-digit million amount is expected with an assumed deviation of 10 percent from the previous year's exchange rate.



Nathalie Benedikt, CFO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG said, 'We also see a pleasing order intake in the current second quarter. This makes us optimistic for further growth in 2018 as a whole compared with the previous year.'



