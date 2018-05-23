

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Wood Group (John) PLC (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a US multi-million dollar contract by TEVA Biotech GmbH to provide engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning and qualification or EPCmQ for a new biotechnological facility to be built in Ulm, Germany.



The completion is expected to be in 2020, while tech transfer is planned to begin in 2021.



The plant will produce pharmaceutical ingredients from cell cultures in a new eight-storey building to be constructed within TEVA's existing biotechnology production site.



Wood EAAA Capital Projects Group will execute detailed design and procurements services for a lump sum fee, as well as construction management and commissioning/qualification services under a reimbursable contract.



Prior to the award, Wood completed basic design and an investment cost estimate for the same facility under a previous contract, which was awarded on a competitive basis.



