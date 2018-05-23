

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $988 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $602 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $17.36 billion from $16.86 billion last year.



Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance:



