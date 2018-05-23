

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) announced Wednesday the appointment of Xiaoliang Liang as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2018. Liang succeeds Maggie Ma, who resigned effective February 28. Independent Director Weiguo Zhou has been serving as interim CFO since Ma resigned.



Liang brings to ReneSola more than 18 years of experience developing, financing and managing projects with a focus on renewable energy, including solar, wind, hydro and other infrastructure sectors.



He previously served in a senior leadership position at ReneSola from 2012 to 2013 prior to departing to pursue other professional leadership opportunities with several leading organizations within the renewable energy industry, including Gamesa Energy China, Hanergy and Dongxu Azure New Energy Corporation.



