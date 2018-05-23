

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Wednesday, re-gaining the $1300 mark on renewed global tensions after comments from President Trump.



Trump called China's leader a 'world class poker player' and said of an upcoming summit with North Korea: 'If it doesn't happen, maybe it'll happen later. Maybe it'll happen at a different time, but we will see.'



U.S. stocks were set for a rough open despite some upbeat earnings news. Gold's safe haven appeal has helped the precious metal rebound from Monday's 5-month low.



The release of minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting and Markit's May purchasing managers' indexes for both manufacturing and services are on tap. Also, new-home sales for April are due.



July gold was up $4 at $1301 an ounce.



