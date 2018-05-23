

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's, Inc. (M) said that Paula Price will be appointed chief financial officer, effective July 9, 2018.



Price will be responsible for leading the company's finance, accounting, investor relations and internal audit functions. She will report to Jeff Gennette, Macy's chairman and CEO, and will be based in New York.



Price will succeed Karen Hoguet who, as previously announced, plans to retire at the end of the 2018 fiscal year. Hoguet will remain with Macy's in an advisory role to support the company during a transition period until February 2, 2019.



Price joins Macy's with 30 years of finance experience primarily in retail and consumer-facing businesses. She is currently a full-time senior lecturer in the accounting and management unit at Harvard Business School, a role she has held since 2014.



In her most recent corporate role as executive vice president, CFO of Ahold USA, Price led a team of over 1,000 across finance, accounting, strategy and planning, real estate and information technology.



Price was also responsible for the successful development and execution of a $1 billion program to fund Ahold USA's strategic growth initiatives, which included sales efforts, customer loyalty and e-commerce initiatives.



