

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - United Technologies Corp. (UTX) announced plans to hire 35,000 people and make investments of more than $15 billion in research and development and capital expenditures in the U.S. over the next five years. The company said its investments will create additional capacity to better serve customers in the aerospace and commercial building industries.



Half of United Technologies' hiring is expected to be in production and maintenance roles. The other half will be professional and managerial positions with more than one-third filling a wide range of engineering and technology development roles.



