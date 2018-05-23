

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session in the red, as did the rest of the European markets. Investor sentiment was impacted by uncertainty over the political situation in Italy and some comments from U.S. President Trump.



Trump said he was 'not really' pleased with the U.S.-China trade talks so far and that there was a 'substantial chance' his planned summit with North Korean leader Kin Jong Un in June may not work out.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 1.58 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,794.94. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 1.74 and the Swiss Performance Index lost 1.40 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished in the red Wednesday. Roche sank 2.1 percent, Novartis declined 0.7 percent and Nestle lost 0.5 percent.



Julius Baer Group dropped 3.4 percent. The bank said its assets under management rose 3 percent in the first four months of 2018.



Credit Suisse weakened by 2.9 percent and UBS fell 1.8 percent.



Swiss Re tumbled 3.8 percent, Swiss Life dropped 2.1 percent and Zurich Insurance surrendered 1.9 percent.



Swatch Group decreased 2.3 percent and rival Richemont lost 1.2 percent.



Addeco weakened by 3 percent, ABB forfeited 2.9 percent and Lafargeholcim fell 2.2 percent. Sika also finished lower by 2.1 percent.



