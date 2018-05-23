

Foresight VCT plc



NAV Announcement



The Board of Foresight VCT plc announces that the Net Asset Value as at 31 March 2018 was 81.1p per Ordinary Share. The Net Asset Value was subsequently reduced by 5.0p per Ordinary Share following the payment of a dividend on 4 May 2018.



For further information please contact: Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Foresight VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0LG3VB68K371R36



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX