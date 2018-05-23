

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has started banning shoppers from its website for returning too many items, according to WSJ. Some customers are not even told what they did wrong, the report says.



Amazon has created an image of being customer-friendly retailer using its easy return policy, which has even put pressure on several brick-and-mortar stores to offer the same policies. However, it turns out Amazon's return policies do have conditions.



According to Journal's report, several users have complained about Amazon closing their accounts without warning or an explanation.



Nir Nissim was notified in March that his account had been closed because he violated the company's conditions of use agreement. Several other customers also complained that they had also been banned from the site citing similar reasons.



'We want everyone to be able to use Amazon, but there are rare occasions where someone abuses our service over an extended period of time,' an Amazon spokesman said. 'We never take these decisions lightly, but with over 300 million customers around the world, we take action when appropriate to protect the experience for all our customers.'



