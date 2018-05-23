

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - After expressing dissatisfaction with trade talks with China on Tuesday, President Donald Trump continued to downplay expectations for a trade deal in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.



'Our Trade Deal with China is moving along nicely, but in the end we will probably have to use a different structure in that this will be too hard to get done and to verify results after completion,' Trump tweeted.



The tweet from Trump comes after he indicated he was not satisfied with the talks between U.S. and Chinese officials.



'I'm not satisfied, but we'll see what happens. We have a long way to go. But I wanted to go fairly quickly,' Trump said during a press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.



He added, 'You know, we're talking about billions of dollars a week that we suffer, we lose. And so we're looking to go quickly.'



Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He led a second round of trade talks in Washington last week.



The officials are seeking to reach an agreement to avoid the implementation of previously announced tariffs that raised concerns about a potential trade war.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX