

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - There is no pill or capsule that can replace sunscreen, the Food and Drug Administration warned in a statement. FDA said that the so-called sunscreen-in-a-pill supplements are fake and consumers should not fall for this scam.



The FDA has issued warning letters to companies marketing pills and capsules that they claim will protect consumers from the harmful effects of the sun.



'We've found products purporting to provide protection from the sun that aren't delivering the advertised benefits. Instead they're misleading consumers, and putting people at risk,' FDA said in a statement.



'Today we sent warning letters to companies illegally marketing pills and capsules labeled as dietary supplements that make unproven drug claims about protecting consumers from the harms that come from sun exposure without meeting the FDA's standards for safety and effectiveness.'



Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. Current estimates are that one in five Americans are at risk of developing skin cancer in their lifetime. Exposure to natural and artificial ultraviolet (UV) light has a direct impact on a person's risk of developing skin cancer.



'Consumers should be watchful for unscrupulous companies making unproven claims. When the FDA sees companies taking advantage of people's desire to protect themselves from the harmful effects of the sun - we'll step in. There's no pill or capsule that can replace your sunscreen.' FDA added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX