

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Wednesday, but trimmed daily losses after the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its most recent meeting.



The minutes revealed little concern about inflation, suggesting the Fed will maintain its gradual approach to raising rates.



'It was noted that it was premature to conclude that inflation would remain at levels around 2%, especially after several years in which inflation had persistently run below the Fed's 2% objective,' the minutes said.



Gold was down $3 at $1295 an ounce, failing to hold the $1300 mark.



Traders paid attention to renewed global tensions after comments from President Trump.



Trump said of his upcoming summit with North Korea: 'If it doesn't happen, maybe it'll happen later. Maybe it'll happen at a different time, but we will see.'



