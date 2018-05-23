

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $271 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $190 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $288 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $1.64 billion from $1.48 billion last year.



NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $288 Mln. vs. $239 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.05 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q4): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.48 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76 - $0.82



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX