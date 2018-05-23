

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands Inc. (LB) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $47.52 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $94.05 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $2.63 billion from $2.44 billion last year.



L Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $47.52 Mln. vs. $94.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.17 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q1): $2.63 Bln vs. $2.44 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 to $3.00



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX