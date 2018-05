FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) have considered plans to eliminate about 10,000 jobs as part of moves to accelerate cost-cutting, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The Job cuts could represent about 10 percent of the Frankfurt-based bank's workforce.



The bank had a previous target of 9,000 cuts by 2020, though the Frankfurt-based lender may have made less than a third of those cuts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX