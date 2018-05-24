

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has again narrowed the ambitions of its secretive self-driving car program, according to the New York Times.



After being rebuffed by BMW and Daimler AG's Mercedes Benz after seeking self-driving technology partnerships, Apple is now teaming with Volkswagen AG to modify VW vans into self-driving shuttles for Apple workers, the Times reported.



That project is said to be behind schedule and is now the primary focus of Apple's autonomous-driving unit, the Times said. The tech giant began that unit four years ago, and last summer the Times reported Apple had scaled back plans to build its own self-driving cars to focus instead on building software and technology for autonomous driving.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX