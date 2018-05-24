

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz, a Novartis (NVS) division, said Thursday that the European Commission has approved Zessly or infliximab for use in Europe.



Zessly is approved for use in all indications of the reference medicine including rheumatoid arthritis, adult Crohn's disease, pediatric Crohn's disease, adult ulcerative colitis, pediatric ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis and plaque psoriasis.



Zessly is the sixth approved biosimilar medicine for Sandoz, with several more major oncology and immunology launches expected globally by 2020.



Zessly blocks the action of tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha in patients with certain autoimmune diseases in which excess TNF-alpha activity may be harmful or cause onset of disease. By blocking the action of TNF-alpha, infliximab inhibits an underlying cause of inflammation.



