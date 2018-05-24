

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) reported profit before tax of 432.1 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2018 compared to 442.4 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 51.9 pence compared to 63.5 pence. Underlying profit before tax decreased to 370.2 million pounds from 389.4 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 44.7 pence compared to 46.0 pence.



Fiscal year revenue increased to 1.74 billion pounds from 1.70 billion pounds, last year. Revenue was up 32 million pounds reflecting the allowed regulatory revenue changes partly offset by the accounting impact of Water Plus JV, which completed on 1 June 2016 and other regulatory adjustments.



The board has proposed a final dividend of 26.49 pence per ordinary share (taking the total dividend for 2017/18 to 39.73 pence), an increase of 2.2 percent.



