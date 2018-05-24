

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Go-Ahead Group Plc. (GOG.L), a provider of passenger transport services, said that its Board is confident the Group will deliver full year results that are slightly ahead of its previous expectations. The company unchanged overall full year expectations for bus division.



In London bus, mileage was flat and peak vehicle requirement was down as expected.



The second half of the year is expected to deliver operating profitability at London bus that is comparable to the first half, representing an improvement on our previous expectations.



The rail division operates the Southeastern and GTR franchises through our 65% owned subsidiary Govia.



