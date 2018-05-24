

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc. (INCH.L), a multi-brand Automotive Distributor and Retailer, Thursday, in its trading update for the period Jan. 1 - May 23, reported 2.9 percent growth in revenues and said its outlook for the year remains unchanged.



For the four-month period, Group revenue reached 2.99 billion pounds, up by 2.9 percent year-on-year at actual currency and 6.2 percent at constant currency.



Distribution revenue was up by 4.1 percent and retail revenue rose 1.9 percent, both at actual currency.



Looking ahead, the Group said it expects solid profit growth year-on-year at constant currency, reflecting its resilient organic growth expectations and the accretion due to the Central America Distribution acquisition.



