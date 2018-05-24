

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) reported that its first-half statutory profit before tax increased by 11.2% to 77.2 million pounds from 69.4 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 23.0 pence compared to 19.9 pence. Underlying profit before tax increased by 4.7% to 73.4 million pounds. Underlying EPS was up 8.7% to 22.5 pence from 20.7 pence.



Total operating income increased by 5.2% to 130.1 million pounds from 123.7 million pounds, prior year. Within this, net interest income in the period increased by 6.9% to 121.3 million pounds from 113.5 million pounds.



The Board proposed an interim dividend of 5.5 pence per share, 50% of the final dividend for the previous year, payable to shareholders on the register on 6 July 2018. This represents an increase of 17.0% from 2017.



