sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,26 Euro		+0,055
+0,89 %
WKN: A0NBD6 ISIN: GB00B2NGPM57 Ticker-Symbol: 46P1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,94
6,163
11:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC6,26+0,89 %