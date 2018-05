BIEL (dpa-AFX) - Swatch Group Thursday reported full-year net profit increase of 27.3 percent to 755 million Swiss francs from the previous year.



Net sales for the year increased 5.4 percent to 7.96 billion Swiss francs from the prior year.



The company proposed a dividend of CHF 7.50 per bearer share and CHD 1.50 per registered share.



