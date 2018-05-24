

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $237.38 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $210.93 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $2.33 billion from $2.19 billion last year.



Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $237.38 Mln. vs. $210.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.44 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $2.33 Bln vs. $2.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.81 to $1.95 Full year revenue guidance: $9.70 - $10.10 Bln



