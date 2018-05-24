

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - German banking giant Deutsche Bank (DB) announced Thursday more than 7000 job cuts in its Equities Sales & Trading business, in its efforts to cut costs following weak trading performance. The company sees restructuring charges of up to 800 million euros in its 2018 results. Deutsche Bank shares were losing in German trading as well as on pre-market trading in the NYSE.



After reporting lower profit and revenues in its first quarter, with weakness in all segments, Deutsche Bank in late April had announced actions to reshape its Corporate & Investment Bank and additional cost-cutting measures, including job cuts. The company then said it was undertaking a review of its Global Equities business with the expectation of reducing its platform.



In the latest statement, the bank said it plans to reduce about 25 percent jobs in its Equities Sales & Trading business.



With the implementation of its plans, the number of full-time equivalent positions would fall to well below 90,000 from just over 97,000 currently. The associated personnel reductions are underway, it said.



The company noted that in Cash Equities, it will concentrate on electronic solutions and its most significant clients globally. In Prime Finance, the bank will reduce leverage exposure by a quarter, equivalent to a reduction of approximately 50 billion euros.



These business reductions will contribute to a decrease in leverage exposure in the Corporate & Investment Bank of over 100 billion euros. This is approximately 10% of the 1.05 trillion euros of leverage exposure reported at the end of the first quarter of 2018. The majority of this reduction is expected to be achieved by the end of this year.



Along with Corporate & Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank will also accelerate the pace of cost reduction across the organisation. As said earlier, the bank in 2018 sees adjusted costs not to exceed 23 billion euros.



For 2019, the Management Board plans to reduce adjusted costs to 22 billion euros with no further significant disposals currently planned.



The company also reaffirmed its target of a post-tax return on tangible equity or RoTE of approximately ten percent in a normalised business environment. The bank will seek to reach this goal from 2021 onwards.



The bank said it aims to deliver steady growth in return on capital over the coming years.



In Germany, Deutsche Bank were trading at 10.60 euros, down 2.70%. In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares were at $12.48, down 3.11%.



