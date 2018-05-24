

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) announced the company will be sharing its R&D momentum at ASCO with seven 'Best of ASCO' presentations and 14 oral presentations from a total of 91 accepted abstracts. These presentations will showcase AstraZeneca's four scientific platforms: Immuno-Oncology, DNA Damage Response, Anti-Drug Conjugates, and Tumor Drivers and Resistance. The accepted abstracts include LYNPARZA (olaparib) in prostate cancer and moxetumomab pasudotox in hairy cell leukemia.



Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Head of Oncology Business Unit said: 'In just four years, AstraZeneca has launched four innovative medicines to treat serious cancers: LYNPARZA in ovarian and metastatic breast cancers, IMFINZI in bladder cancer and unresectable stage III non-small cell lung cancer, TAGRISSO in epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated non-small cell lung cancer and CALQUENCE as the first hematology medicine in mantle cell lymphoma. At this year's ASCO meeting, the company will showcase a strong portfolio, a rich pipeline and a focus on impactful industry partnerships which will fuel continued advances in oncology and hematology.'



