

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) announced its Managing Board confirmed the company's sales and earnings guidance for the 2018 fiscal year, which forecasts sales of between 900 million and 1 billion euros and EBITDA of between 90 million and 110 million euros.



At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of SMA Solar Technology AG granted full discharge to the Managing Board and Supervisory Board for the 2017 fiscal year with a clear majority of over 99% and over 95% at the company's Annual General Meeting. The remaining items on the agenda were also passed with a large majority.



The Annual General Meeting followed the suggestion of the Managing Board and Supervisory Board and approved the dividend payout of 0.35 euros per qualifying bearer share for the 2017 fiscal year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX