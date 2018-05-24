

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L, HSBC) is continuing a hiring spree for its equities business in the Asia-Pacific region, recruiting executives from firms including Deutsche Bank AG and Citigroup Inc., Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



HSBC has hired Deutsche Bank's Isabella Kwok as a managing director for Asian equity sales with a China focus. Others joining the London-based bank in Hong Kong include Edman Wong from Citigroup and CLSA Ltd.'s Vivek Gandhi, who will be based in Singapore, the report said.



