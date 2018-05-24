

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US porn actress Stormy Daniels, who claims of an affair with President Donald Trump 12 years back, was given the keys to the California city of West Hollywood.



The city, which was the epicenter of the Me Too Resistance movement, also proclaimed May 23 as Stormy Daniels Day.



The gesture was in recognition of her efforts in speaking out against the President, and her leadership in the mass movement against sexual harassment.



'In these politically tumultuous times, Stormy Daniels has proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation from the current Administration,' the city Council said on its Facebook page.



At a ceremony held in front of adult retail store Chi Chi La Rue, city Mayor John J. Duran, Mayor Pro Tempore John D'Amico, and members of the West Hollywood City Council gathered to present the pornographic film star the Key to the City and issue the Proclamation.



In 2017, the West Hollywood City Council approved a Resolution calling on the House of Representatives to initiate proceedings for the impeachment of the President.



As she spoke, someone from the crowd kept yelling about the non-disclosure agreement, asking Daniels why she signed it and if she used her own pen, the Hollywood Reporter reported.



Daniels, whose original name is Stephanie Clifford, did not respond to any of the shouting, and she did not take any questions from the media.



But her lawyer Michael Avenatti hinted to their fight with the president by saying: 'There is one thing I can promise you about Stormy Daniels, and that is she's not packing up. She is not going home. She will be in for the long fight, each and every day.'



Earlier this month Trump admitted that he reimbursed his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment he had made to Daniels to hush up the so-called affair.



That clarification ran counter to previous statements from the president himself, who told reporters last month that he did not know about the payment, and denied Daniels' claims of an affair with him in 2006.



But he insisted that the money was paid not from his presidential election campaign fund, but from his pocket.



The billionaire-turned politician says the Non-Disclosure Agreement was designed to stop Daniels from making 'false and extortionist' statements.



