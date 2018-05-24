

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rallied Thursday as President Donald Trump did some sabre-rattling at North Korea.



'Our military, which is by far the most powerful anywhere in the world that has been greatly enhanced recently as we all know, is ready as necessary,' he said.'If and when Kim Jong Un chooses to engage in constructive dialogue and actions, I am waiting.'



He cancelled the summit that was scheduled for June.



'You talk about your nuclear capabilities,' Trump wrote in his letter to Kim, 'but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.'



June gold settled at $1,304.40/oz, up $14.80, or nearly 1.2%.



